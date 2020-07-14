Cloud Migration Services Market Analysis 2027 | Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Google

Cloud migration service is a process of transitioning enterprise data, applications, infrastructure, and many other business processes to the cloud, it also used to migrate one cloud platform or service to another. The growing demand for cloud computing due to its lower costs, flexibility, agility, and security significantly driving the growth of the cloud migration services market. Further, the growing adoption of cloud migration services among the medium-sized and larger enterprises to gain operational and economic benefits are also bolster the growth of the cloud migration services market.

Surge in investment in migration infrastructure to increase business process agility and automation, and growing awareness about business continuity & ROI realization by cloud migration are the major factors contributing to the cloud migration services market growth. However, legacy application compatibility issues may restraint the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing digitalization, growing automation, and rising need to reduce capital expenditure is triggering the growth of the cloud migration services market.

The “Global Cloud Migration Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cloud migration services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview cloud migration services market with detailed market segmentation service type, deployment, application, end-user, and geography. The global cloud migration services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud migration services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cloud migration services market.

The global cloud migration services market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment, application, end-user. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as DevOps, disaster recovery, managed services, training and consulting, support and maintenance, automation and integration, application hosting and monitoring. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of application the market is segmented as project management, infrastructure management, compliance and security management, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, government, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud migration services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cloud migration services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cloud migration services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cloud migration services market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Cloud migration services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from cloud migration services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cloud migration services in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the cloud migration services market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cloud migration services companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Accenture plc

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Cognizant

– DXC Technology

– Google LLC

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Rackspace Inc.

– VMware, Inc

