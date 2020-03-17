The market information included in this Biocides Market report not only assists businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully. The report merges comprehensive industry analysis with precise evaluations and forecasts which all together brings about absolute research solutions and maximum industry clarity for strategic decision making. This industry report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. To form global Biocides Market research report, the data has been gathered from the diverse corners of the globe by an experienced team of language resources.

The Global Biocides Market is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2025, from USD 9.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Biocides Market.

Market Segmentation: Global Biocides Market

The global biocides market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type the global biocides market is segmented into halogen compounds, metallic compounds, organo, sulfurs, organic acids, phenolic, nitrogen compounds, glutaraldehyde

On the basis of application the global biocides is classified on personal care, water treatment, wood preservation, food & beverage, paints & coatings, and others

Based on geography the global biocides market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the biocide market in the next 8 years. Biocides are chemical or biological compounds inhibiting the growth or activity of living organisms. Biocides include antiseptics, preservatives, disinfectants which are used to kill or prevent harmful effects of organism. Examples of various biocides are pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. Biocides are commonly used in medicine, industry, forestry, anti-fouling agents & disinfectants, agriculture and other as disinfectants

Some of the major players operating in the global biocides market are British Plastics Federation , Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, ANPATH GROUP INCORPORATED Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., BWA Water Additives, CAMSON, Champion Technology Services, Inc., Clariant Troy Corporation, Thor, Thor , The Dow Chemical Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Ecolab , Lonza Chevron Oronite Company LLC, LANXESS, Kemira, SUEZ, FMC Corporation BASF SE, others

Increase in demand for water for domestic/industrial purposes Growth of end-users Rising demand from industrial applications Environmental regulations & low and zero voc coatings are driving biocide market Rising raw material cost Lengthy & expensive registration process Environmental regulations on toxic biocides Volatility in raw material costs



