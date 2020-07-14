Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure market size was 20000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 458800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 47.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure is the place for electric vehicle charging.

With the popularity of electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging infrastructure will become the key point of the development of the auto industry and energy industry.Electric vehicle charging infrastructure can better solve the problem of quick charge, energy conservation and emissions reduction.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

AeroVironment

Elektromotive

ChargePoint

Schneider Electric

Chargemaster

Eaton

Siemens

SemaConnect

ClipperCreek

Tesla Motors

Delphi Automotive

General Electric

Leviton Manufacturing

Market analysis by product type

Slow Charger

Fast Charger

Market analysis by market

Commercial

Residential

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

