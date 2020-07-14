Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Continental AG

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Panasonic corporations

Harman International Industries Inc.

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

DENSO CORPORATION

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC

Pioneer Corporation

Airbiquity Inc.

Clarion Corporation of America

JVC KENWOOD

Garmin Ltd.

Audi AG

General Motors Corp.

Ford Motor Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multimedia System

Heads-Up System

Navigation System

Driver Safety and Communication System

Rear Seat Entertainment System

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Multimedia System

1.4.3 Heads-Up System

1.4.4 Navigation System

1.4.5 Driver Safety and Communication System

1.4.6 Rear Seat Entertainment System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size

2.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in China

7.3 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type

7.4 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in India

10.3 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type

10.4 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Continental AG

12.1.1 Continental AG Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.1.4 Continental AG Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

12.2 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

12.2.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.2.4 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.3 Panasonic corporations

12.3.1 Panasonic corporations Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.3.4 Panasonic corporations Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Panasonic corporations Recent Development

12.4 Harman International Industries Inc.

12.4.1 Harman International Industries Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.4.4 Harman International Industries Inc. Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Harman International Industries Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Alpine Electronics, Inc.

12.5.1 Alpine Electronics, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.5.4 Alpine Electronics, Inc. Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Alpine Electronics, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 DENSO CORPORATION

12.6.1 DENSO CORPORATION Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.6.4 DENSO CORPORATION Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 DENSO CORPORATION Recent Development

12.7 DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC

12.7.1 DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.7.4 DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC Recent Development

12.8 Pioneer Corporation

12.8.1 Pioneer Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.8.4 Pioneer Corporation Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Pioneer Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Airbiquity Inc.

12.9.1 Airbiquity Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.9.4 Airbiquity Inc. Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Airbiquity Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Clarion Corporation of America

12.10.1 Clarion Corporation of America Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Introduction

12.10.4 Clarion Corporation of America Revenue in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infotainment Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Clarion Corporation of America Recent Development

12.11 JVC KENWOOD

12.12 Garmin Ltd.

12.13 Audi AG

12.14 General Motors Corp.

12.15 Ford Motor Company

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

