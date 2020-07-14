Global Pipe Relining Market 2020: Improvements in Micro Grid and On-grid Power Distribution Infrastructure to Fuel Growth till 2025

In 2017, the global Pipe Relining market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pipe Relining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pipe Relining development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Advanced Trenchless

Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)

Roto-Rooter Group

SilverLining Holding

NU FLOW CORPORATE

Perma-Liner Industries

RPB

Pipe Restoration Solutions

Aegion Corporation

SPT Pipe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cured-in-place

Pull-in-place

Pipe Bursting

Internal Pipe Coating

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pipe Relining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pipe Relining development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pipe Relining are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pipe Relining Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cured-in-place

1.4.3 Pull-in-place

1.4.4 Pipe Bursting

1.4.5 Internal Pipe Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pipe Relining Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pipe Relining Market Size

2.2 Pipe Relining Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pipe Relining Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Pipe Relining Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pipe Relining Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pipe Relining Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Pipe Relining Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Pipe Relining Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Pipe Relining Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pipe Relining Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pipe Relining Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Pipe Relining Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Pipe Relining Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Pipe Relining Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Pipe Relining Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Pipe Relining Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Pipe Relining Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Pipe Relining Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Pipe Relining Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Pipe Relining Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Pipe Relining Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Pipe Relining Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Pipe Relining Key Players in China

7.3 China Pipe Relining Market Size by Type

7.4 China Pipe Relining Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Pipe Relining Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Pipe Relining Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Pipe Relining Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Pipe Relining Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Pipe Relining Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Pipe Relining Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Pipe Relining Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Pipe Relining Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Pipe Relining Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Pipe Relining Key Players in India

10.3 India Pipe Relining Market Size by Type

10.4 India Pipe Relining Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Pipe Relining Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Pipe Relining Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Pipe Relining Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Pipe Relining Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Advanced Trenchless

12.1.1 Advanced Trenchless Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.1.4 Advanced Trenchless Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Advanced Trenchless Recent Development

12.2 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)

12.2.1 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.2.4 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Recent Development

12.3 Roto-Rooter Group

12.3.1 Roto-Rooter Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.3.4 Roto-Rooter Group Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Roto-Rooter Group Recent Development

12.4 SilverLining Holding

12.4.1 SilverLining Holding Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.4.4 SilverLining Holding Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SilverLining Holding Recent Development

12.5 NU FLOW CORPORATE

12.5.1 NU FLOW CORPORATE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.5.4 NU FLOW CORPORATE Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NU FLOW CORPORATE Recent Development

12.6 Perma-Liner Industries

12.6.1 Perma-Liner Industries Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.6.4 Perma-Liner Industries Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Perma-Liner Industries Recent Development

12.7 RPB

12.7.1 RPB Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.7.4 RPB Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 RPB Recent Development

12.8 Pipe Restoration Solutions

12.8.1 Pipe Restoration Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.8.4 Pipe Restoration Solutions Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Pipe Restoration Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Aegion Corporation

12.9.1 Aegion Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.9.4 Aegion Corporation Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Aegion Corporation Recent Development

12.10 SPT Pipe

12.10.1 SPT Pipe Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Pipe Relining Introduction

12.10.4 SPT Pipe Revenue in Pipe Relining Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SPT Pipe Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

