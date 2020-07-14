Robotic Catheter Systems Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Top Leading player, and Emerging Trends | P&S Intelligence

The major drivers of the market are the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and reduced occupational hazards for cardiologists. These systems are medical robots that work through a joy stick or a remote to perform various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, such as the stent implantation, myocardial biopsy, ablation, and coronary angiogram, among others.

The robotic catheter systems market is categorized into Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America based on region. In 2018, the highest revenue generator in the market was North America, and in the forecast period as well, it would continue to dominate the market, in terms of revenue.

The major driving factors of the regional market are the high adoption of these systems for cardiovascular diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in hospitals and clinics and the large presence of key manufacturers.

The modem catheterization laboratories extensively use ionizing radiation in the form of X-rays, which put the practitioners at a risk of malignancy, including in the head and neck region.Even though they wear lead aprons, their long-term use may result in orthopedic injuries. To make conducting procedures safer for surgeons, robotic catheter systems are being deployed.

With the technological advancements, the robotic catheter systems market would witness remarkable growth due to the extensive testing of these systems in the clinical trials. Catheterized cardiovascular procedures, such as catheter ablation, are popularly used in modern medicine, but robot-assisted catheterized procedures have not become as popular as their conventional counterparts due to the scarcity of skilled professionals.

