COVID-19 Business Impact on Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Market Share & Trends | P&S Intelligence

The various factors driving the growth of the market are the surging geriatric population, rising awareness about the safety and advantages of such devices, and inclination toward minimally invasive treatments. Energy-based aesthetic devices use plasma, laser, radiofrequency, intense pulsed light (IPL), and other forms of light, heat, or sound energies to perform fast, virtually painless, non-invasive or minimally invasive treatments.

A key trend in the energy-based aesthetic devices market is the increasing popularity of home-use devices. Due to the growing adoption of these devices, manufacturers are focusing toward developing easy-to-use and less expensive products which can be used at home without any technical expertise. For example, the ultrasound-based devices used for skin rejuvenation are also being used for removing dirt and impurities from the face. Technical advancements like this are currently trending in the industry and attracting a large consumer base toward these devices, which is positively impacting the market.

Hence, due to the increasing awareness about the advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices and growing preference toward minimally invasive treatments, the market is growing considerably.

