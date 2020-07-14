What are Major Factors Driving Growth of Small Joint Reconstructive Implants Market? | P&S Intelligence

The biggest factor boosting the demand for small-joint reconstructive implants is the rising prevalence of arthritis across the world. As per the Arthritis Foundation, it is one of the major factors responsible for disability in adults in the U.S. It is also predicted that the number of Americans suffering from the disease will be more than 74 million in 2040. A similar scenario was seen in Europe, with the region witnessing between 20 and 50 cases of rheumatoid arthritis per 100,000 people in 2017, as per the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society of the U.K.

To receive sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/small-joint-reconstructive-implants-market/report-sample

The other major factor fuelling the rise in the demand for small-joint reconstructive implants is the soaring geriatric population across the world. As elderly people are more vulnerable to bone-related disabilities and ailments, the presence of a huge geriatric population would lead to a massive rise in the occurrence of such diseases, thereby further pushing the demand for medical devices and reconstructive implants, which help in the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases, respectively.

Globally, the highest demand for small-joint reconstructive implants is expected to be observed in North America during the forecast period, while the fastest growth in their usage would be in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The latter is primarily ascribed to the surging healthcare expenditure in this region and the increasing ability of the people to access better and advanced healthcare facilities. Additionally, the prevalence of bone injuries due to sports or road accidents is also rising in the region. Moreover, more and more people are becoming older, which is leading to a higher footfall at the orthopedic department of regional hospitals, for reconstruction surgery.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook