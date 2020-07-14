Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Catheters and Bands Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

Among the various diseases which people suffer from across the globe, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) are one of most prevalent diseases. For example, in 2016, about 54.5 million people were suffering from CVDs in India . CVDs, including congenital heart disease, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, heart failure, aorta disease and Marfan syndrome, pericardial disease, stroke, heart valve disease, vascular disease, and rheumatic heart disease, are conditions which affect the function or structure of the heart . The treatment process of these diseases often requires medical intervention and need of medical devices such as catheters and bands.

A catheter is a tube which is inserted into a person’s bladder for allowing the urine to drain freely. Some of the common reasons for using these tubes are conditions which affect the nerves that supply the bladder, because of spinal injury, due to complications of diabetes, conditions including multiple sclerosis or stroke, resting the bladder after surgery, and resting the bladder after an episode of urinary retention . Bands are used for maintaining homeostasis in order to prevent radial artery occlusion. They are applied for providing direct pressure to post-procedure sites and removed before the patients are discharged.

According to a P&S Intelligence report, in 2018, the catheters and bands market in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal generated a revenue of $65.3 million and is expected to attain a value of $96.5 million by 2024, progressing at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Catheters are of different shapes including amplatz, pigtail, bypass, Judkins left, and Judkins right. These catheters are used for both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Because of the growing prevalence of CVDs, as mentioned earlier, the demand for therapeutic catheters is projected to be higher in the coming years as compared to diagnostic catheters.

