False Eyelashes Market to register a growth rate of 7.4% by the end of 2024

The global market for false eyelashes has been witnessing high demand for the last few years and is projected to reach USD 1,754 million by 2023 compared to USD 1,147 million in 2017. False eyelashes are artificial eyelashes, which are designed to define the eyes and make the upper and lower lash lines, appear thick. These are prepared through different raw material such as synthetic hair, human hair, and animal hair & fur. They are also available in different lengths designs, and colors. These false eyelashes are worn with the help of a special glue and can be self-applied. The growing trend of highlighting the lash line to make it look more defined, is one of the major factors influencing the growth of this market.

The global false eyelashes market is segmented by type, raw material, production, distribution channel, and regions.

Increase in population of working women followed by their increasing awareness regarding eye make-up is impacting the growth of the market. Moreover, the individual focus on unique eye make-up and growing demand for customized eye make-up is driving the growth of the market. Also, improvement in technology is encouraging the growth of this market through increased production and new innovative products.

The major key players in false eyelashes are:

Revlon Inc. (New York)

MAC Cosmetics (The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.) (New York)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (U.S.)

Ardell International, Inc (U.S.)

Kiss Products Inc (U.S.)

Shu Uemura Cosmetics, Inc. (Japan) – L’Oreal SA.

Esqido Lashes (Canada)

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2921

By Downstream Analysis

On the basis of the type, false eyelashes market is segmented into strip lashes, individual lashes, cluster lashes, and others. Among the type, strip lashes accounted for the major market proportion of 57.34% in the year of 2017. However, individual lashes segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Based on the raw material, false eyelashes market is segmented into synthetic hair, human hair, animal hair & fur, others. Among them, synthetic hair is observed to be dominating with major market share of 64.67% in the year 2017 and is predicted to be the fastest growing segment during the noticed period.

On the basis of the production, it is segmented into machine made, hand-made and others. Among them, machine-made segment is dominating with the market share of 66.14% in the year 2017. However, hand-made segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into store-based and non-store, of which the store based segment is further sub-divided into supermarket/hypermarket, cosmetic stores, drug stores, and others. Supermarket/hypermarket accounted for the maximum market share in the year 2017. However, non-store based distribution channel is projected to surge the market over the noticed period.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/false-eyelashes-market-2921

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]