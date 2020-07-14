EV Battery Swapping Market | Key Players are NIO Inc., Gogoro Inc., Leo Motors Inc., Tesla Inc., SUN Mobility Private Limited

The global EV battery swapping market share is currently at its nascent phase, but is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period (2020-2030). The time required for charging an EV is a constraint as it takes a lot of time. Furthermore, it requires several charging points in order to intercept range anxiety. Suitable space, for accommodating these charging stations required, is challenging.

Swapping a battery takes only a few minutes, which eliminates the drivers’ need to wait for too long while the vehicle is being charged. Battery swapping also helps in addressing the problem of high upfront cost of EVs. By using swapping technology, the battery can be separated from the vehicle and the owner is not required to own it. Instead, it can be owned by energy operators. These operators will offer a charged battery, in exchange for a depleted one, as service. The operators will purchase the batteries, charge them and lease them to EV owners at convenient battery swapping stations.

In September 2019, electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro Inc. launched its battery-swapping business unit, Gogoro Network, which is involved in building and managing Gogoro’s battery-swapping network. Till 2019, the company have nearly 1,590 GoStations (battery swap stations) sites located across supermarkets, stores, and parking lots. Thus, the upcoming plans for the installation of battery swapping station by major players and EV manufacturers is expected to benefit the EV battery swapping market during the forecast year.

The EV battery swapping market is at its nascent phase, with adoption taking place in specific countries. Several Asian countries continue to install battery-swapping stations. The major market that has been deploying battery swapping stations across the world is observed to be China. The country appears to be boosting the battery swapping technology in an attempt to further promote electric vehicles in the country.

The report covers country-wise EV battery swapping market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Norway, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico.