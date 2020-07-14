Wound Care Biologics Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

In 2018, over 180,000 deaths were reported due to burn injuries every year, with majority of the cases occurring in the low and middle-income countries, as mentioned by the statistics published by the World Health Organization. Further, burns are considered to be one of the primary causes of disability-adjusted life years in low and middle-income countries. The report further mentioned that more than 1,000,000 people suffer moderate to severe burn injuries every year in India. Further, due to burns, about 17% and 18% children have become temporarily and permanently differently abled, respectively, in 2018 in countries, such as Pakistan, Egypt, Colombia, and Bangladesh. This is indicative of the growing demand for wound care biologics to treat burn injuries. Biologics are biological agents, such as plant-derived active biomolecules, which help mend the innate repair mechanisms and have anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidant properties.

With technological advancements, the biomedical field has witnessed remarkable growth in the stem cell research. Stem cell therapy is being pursued for the treatment of different types of wounds. The treatment of chronic wounds is cost-intensive and require repetitive treatments. Therefore, to overcome these shortcomings, novel therapeutic approaches based on stem cells, are being researched on for wound management. One example is of CellMist Solution, which is developed by RenovaCare Inc. This product is a liquid suspension in which a patient’s own skin stem cells are suspended. The solution is loaded in a SkinGun and sprayed on the wound, which helps in wound healing, as the cells multiply and cover the wound. This is one such example of the regenerative ability of stem cells and their use in wound treatment and care, thereby establishing a trend in the wound care biologics market.

d care biologics are used for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds. Acute wounds can be caused due to trauma or surgeries and progress through stages of wound healing. They usually heal completely within four weeks. These are either surgical, burn, or traumatic. By definition, even an incision made during a surgery can also be considered a wound. Chronic wounds develop and persist over time, and usually are a result of some other chronic condition. One of the types of chronic wounds is the diabetic foot ulcer. These are commonly observed in diabetic patients, and in some cases, may even lead to amputation of the limb. Some common risk factors of diabetic foot ulcer are structural foot deformity, peripheral arterial occlusive disease, and diabetic neuropathy.