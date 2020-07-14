COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Interventional Radiology Market Insights on Strategies of Key Players | P&S Intelligence

The thought of getting a surgery done is often fearful for people, however, these days, just every other thing has become easy, conduction surgeries for treating diseases has also become comparatively simpler and safer. This is due to the advent of minimally invasive surgeries, whereby the surgeon uses a number of techniques for operating with less damage to the body than is done with open surgery. Patients prefer minimally invasive surgeries because they are associated with less pain, fewer complications, and a shorter stay at hospitals. One of the minimally invasive techniques is interventional radiology.

Interventional radiology basically refers to number of techniques that rely on the usage of radiological image guidance in order to target therapy precisely.Different types of products utilized for image guidance during interventional radiology procedures are angiography systems, magnetic resonance imaging systems, ultrasound systems, and computed tomography. Because of the growing prevalence of birth disorders and chronic diseases around the world, the demand ultrasound systems is predicted to increase in the coming years.

For example, the APAC Society of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology conducted the 14th Annual Scientific Meeting for exchanging knowledge regarding cardiovascular and interventional radiology based latest applications and techniques among radiologists and medical doctors in different geographies of the region. The meeting was held on February 21st to 24th, 2019 in Indonesia, at the Bali Interventional Convention Center. Such initiatives are projected to result in the growth of the interventional radiology market in APAC.