Shea Butter Market [2020-2026] business on robust growth with Topmost Key Players- Empower Village, J.A.M. Distributing, Bulk Apothecary, Pameri Organic Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Vermont Soap

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Shea Butter Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026].

The study considers the Shea Butter Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Shea Butter Market are:

Empower Village LLC., J.A.M. Distributing Company, Bulk Apothecary, Pameri Organic Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Vermont Soap, Baraka Shea Butter, Maison Karite, Vink Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG, savannahfruits.com, Cargill, Incorporated, Clariant, Aos Product Pvt. Ltd., Timiniya Tumna Company, Jedwards International, Inc., shebuindustriesltd.com, Akoma Cooperative Multipurpose Society, Ghana Nuts Company Limited, Aethon-International, The Organic Shea Butter Company amongst others

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Hypermarket

Others

By End User

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Cosmetics & Personal Care Lotions & Creams Lip Balm & Lipsticks Sun Care Products Soaps & Toiletries Cleaners Shampoo & Conditioners Others Food Processing Bakery Chocolate & Confectionery Ice Cream Others Retail Others



By Grade

Grade A (Unrefined)

Grade B (Refined)

Grade C (Highly Refined)

Grade D

Grade E

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Species

Vitellaria Nilotica

Vitellaria Paradoxa

By Certification

Certified

Uncertified

Based on regions, the Shea Butter Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global shea butter market is projected to rise to USD 2.73 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growth of the market is because of its usage in skin and hair products such as lip gloss, moisturizers, and hair conditioner which are few of the dominant applications of shea butter. Shea butter melts at body temperature, which makes it an excellent base for ointments used in the treatment of itching and skin swelling such as eczema.

Market Definition: Global Shea Butter Market

Shea butter is a type of vegetable fat extracted from the nut of an African tree. It is widely used as a beauty product in cosmetics industry for skin and hair related products, in lip gloss, skin lotions, hair conditioners etc. It acts as an incredible skin moisturiser. It has a high content of vitamins and fatty acids, which are deemed fit for smoothening, soothing and moisturising the skin. Shea butter is also used in food preparation as an alternative to animal butter and vegetable oil. It also extensively used as an alternative to cocoa butter, in making of chocolates and confectionaries.

Market Drivers:

The rising prices of cocoa butter compel manufacturers to use shea butter as an alternative to cocoa butter in chocolates and confectionaries

Shea butters increased applicability in bakery products and in the food industry

Shea butter is extensively used in the cosmetics industry, manufacturers are introducing new and innovative products into the market containing shea butter

The growing awareness of the benefits of using shea butter

The increasing ageing population, leads to an increased demand for anti-ageing products which contain shea butter

Market Restraints:

Large variety of substitutes to shea butter are available in the market, such as mango butter, shea oil, avocado butter, and cocoa butter which can restrain it’s growth

The level of industry organisation is still lagging and there are not set standards or the quality of the product which restrains the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Bunge Limited has completed its acquisition of IOI Loders Croklaan. With this, Bunge is expected to become a global leader in business to business consumers in the food processing industry for bakery, chocolates, confectionary, nutrition and food service segments. This acquisition would merge Bunge’s existing edible oils portfolio with Loaders speciality products from tropical feedstock like shea butter, palm, coconut and several others.

In November 2017, Sundial was acquired by Unilver. Sundial Brands is one of the largest personal care products company, with brands which use shea butter as their main ingredient in the manufacturing of their products. With this acquisition, Unilever would continue to grow its business and would cater to the use of shea butter in their products. This acquisition would thus enhance the use of shea butter by global leading brands, and would further lead to the global growth of shea butter market.

Key Benefits for Shea Butter Market:

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Shea Butter Market trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa)

