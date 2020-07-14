Smart Home Healthcare Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Top Leading player, and Emerging Trends | P&S Intelligence

These days, everyone is heavily relying of smart, connected technologies, be it mobile phones, cars, refrigerators, or televisions. In addition to smart devices, now there exist smart homes, which is a residence that makes use of internet-connected devices for enabling remote management and monitoring of systems and appliances, such as heating or lighting. The technology offers people comfort, security, and convenience, and further makes efficient use of energy. The smart devices in the home can be controlled using a home application on their smartphones or other connected device. The users can operate devices according to their convenience and consume energy in an efficient way, as they in control of devices in their house.

Another major advantage of a smart home is that it can provide personal care for elderly people, those suffering from disabilities, people who have chronic conditions, including dementia. Smart home technology has the ability to provide support to people in order for them to have a better quality of life and to ensure that elderly people live independently and comfortably. The technology can further reduce care and living costs, thereby enhancing the quality of life for people who have special care needs. Because of all these advantages, the demand for smart home healthcare is increasing rapidly.

North America emerged as the largest smart home healthcare market in the past, which is owing to the enhanced healthcare infrastructure, surging geriatric population, rising healthcare spending, and increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness a considerable rise in the utilization of smart home healthcare technology in the coming years. This is due to the growing awareness regarding advanced applications of smart home-based wireless sensors in the region.

