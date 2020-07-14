What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in mHealth Market? | P&S Intelligence

The increasing penetration of internet across the world is one of the key factors responsible for the surge in the demand for mobile health (mHealth) technology. Due to the development of affordable 3G and 4G spectrum and numerous mobile applications, the number of mobile phone users is soaring in several countries. As per the World Bank development indicators, 44 out of 100 people were found to use internet globally in 2016. As per the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC), the country had 731 million internet users in 2016, with 95% of them being mobile users.

The rising prevalence of various lifestyle-associated diseases and ailments and rapidly growing population are the other important factors pushing the demand for mhealth technology across the globe. Since the last few years, there has been a huge growth in the number of integrated mobile applications and connected medical devices and these have significantly boosted the adoption of mobile health technology. mHealth allows the doctors to diagnose the patients and provide them personalised treatment plans with the help of effective data capturing, visualization, and analysis provided by the integrated mobile applications.

Out of the connected devices, mHealth apps, and services, the mHealth provided by the connected devices registered the highest adoption in 2017 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. This is mainly attributed to the numerous advantages provided by these connected devices (blood pressure monitors, ECG monitors, pulse oximeters, sleep apnea monitors, multiparameters, and blood glucose monitors) such as real-time disease management, rising number of remote monitoring applications, enhanced patient outcomes, and low cost of patient care and treatment.

