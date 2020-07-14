Coronavirus Business Impact – Molecular Biology Kits & Reagents and Enzymes Market In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations | P&S Intelligence

The prevalence of cancer across the world is rising at a significant rate. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, and was responsible for about 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Cancer basically arises from the transformation of normal cells into tumor cells, which is a multistage process and usually progresses from a pre-cancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. Some of the major risk factors for cancer include alcohol usage, tobacco consumption, physical inactivity, and an unhealthy diet. If diagnosed early, cancer can be dealt with getting proper treatment and palliative care.

However, researchers are still striving to find a definitive cure for cancer, which could further aid in reducing the burden of the disease. Attributed to this, the demand for molecular biology kits & reagents and & enzymes is growing swiftly. These products are utilized for performing ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) isolation, cloning, polymerase chain reaction, DNA sequencing, RNA extraction, and protein analysis. They are also used for performing several diagnostic tests, genetic analysis, molecular tests, and aid in drug discovery and development. Associated with the field of biochemistry, biology, and genetics, molecular biology products allow scientists to understand the cellular systems in a better and simplified manner.

Among the different products, namely kits & reagents and enzymes, the larger demand in the past was created for kits & reagents. Hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic and research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies make use of these molecular biology products. The largest demand for molecular kits & reagents and enzymes in the past was created by academic and research institutes for different research and development activities. The growing adoption of these products in different industries is predicted to result in the growth of the molecular biology kits & reagents and enzymes market.

