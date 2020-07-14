Radiation Dose Management (RDM) Market Global Industry Analysis by Growth, Trends & Emerging Opportunities | P&S Intelligence

With the discovery of X-rays by German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen on November 8, 1895, the field of diagnostics transformed forever. Soon, it became the go-to technology for orthopedists to see the bones inside the flesh and detect anomalies. Now, though the technology helped, it also caused problems because of the ionizing radiation contained in these rays. In the 1990s, numerous radiation-related skin injuries were reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which led to the creation on a set of guidelines for managing the radiation given off by X-ray and fluoroscopy machines (which also use X-rays).

Receive Sample Copy of this Report:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/radiation-dose-management-market/report-sample

These concerns regarding radiation sickness, which can result in common symptoms such as fainting, nausea, confusion, diarrhea, vomiting, mouth and skin sores, hair loss, and bleeding, and, in extreme cases, cancer, have birthed the radiation dose management (RDM) market, which is now growing steadily around the world. RDM is majorly done using computer software which track, study, and report data on the radiation being given off by various radiology machines. With further enhancements in technology, the data is now being stored and shared over cloud.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=radiation-dose-management-market

In years to come, Europe is expected to experience the fastest growth in the adoption of these solutions, as a number of conferences and campaigns are being organized here to make patients as well as the medical fraternity aware about the overexposure to X-rays and other forms of radiation at healthcare settings. The directives of the European Union in regard to ionizing radiation came into effect in February 2018, which has led to a significant increase in the usage of RDM solutions in the region.

Thus, with the dangers of high radiation exposure coming to light, various new standards are expected to be set, in order to keep it to the minimum, which would ultimately impel healthcare centers to adopt RDM solutions.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook