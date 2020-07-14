COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sanitization Robots Market Insights on Strategies of Key Players | P&S Intelligence

One of the major factors boosting the adoption of sanitization robots is the increasing focus on sanitation and hygiene in various healthcare settings such as clinical laboratories, clinics, public places, and hospitals. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a massive rise in public awareness about the importance of proper hygiene and sanitation and its effects in controlling the spread of the disease. For instance, in the U.S., under the Hospital-Acquired Condition Reduction Program (HACRP), the hospitals failing to prevent ‘preventable’ healthcare related infections, will be subjected to heavy financial penalties.

Due to the above-mentioned factor, the global sanitization robots market is expected to exhibit huge progress in the coming years. A sanitization robot can be defined as a programmable system that can perform various specific and assigned tasks such as spraying disinfectants in commercial and residential areas and public spaces. In addition to this, most of these sanitization robots are equipped with hand sanitizers-dispensing systems and features in order to help the healthcare workers and practitioners and thus, curtail the spread of COVID-19.

On the basis of functionality, the sanitization robots being used in the fight against COVID-19 and numerous other infectious diseases are either monofunctional or multifunctional robots. Between these two robots, the multifunctional robots are predicted to observe higher utilization over the next few years. This is primarily ascribed to the burgeoning need for adopting sanitization robots that can perform a plethora of functions and tasks simultaneously such as measuring temperature, storing the readings, and dispensing hand sanitizers.

