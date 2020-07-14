Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Forecast, Diagnosis, Treatment Options, Population by DelveInsight

Delveinsight has launched a new report on “Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight’s ‘Hyperkalemia – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hyperkalemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the Facts:

Hyperkalemia is rare in children but may occur in up to 50% of premature infants.

Hyperkalemia is more commonly reported in men than women.

As per the National Kidney Foundation, more than 37 million people in the United States have CKDs, and over 80% of them do not know they have it. ​

As the kidney function declines, the prevalence in patients with CKDs increases; it ranges from 5% to 50% in the patients.

Report Highlights:

The Hyperkalemia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hyperkalemia in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Hyperkalemia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Hyperkalemia

The report provides the segmentation of the Hyperkalemia epidemiology

Hyperkalemia is a medical problem in which you have too much potassium in your blood. Your body needs potassium. It is an important nutrient that is found in many of the foods you eat. Potassium helps your nerves and muscles, including your heart, work the right way. But too much potassium in your blood can be dangerous. It can cause serious heart problems.

Many people have few, if any, symptoms. If symptoms do appear, they are usually mild and non-specific. You may feel some muscle weakness, numbness, tingling, nausea, or other unusual feelings. It usually develops slowly over many weeks or months and is often mild. It can recur.

If hyperkalemia comes on suddenly and you have very high levels of potassium, you may feel heart palpitations, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, or vomiting. Sudden or severe hyperkalemia is a life-threatening condition. It requires immediate medical care.

Key questions Covered:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Hyperkalemia?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Hyperkalemia epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Hyperkalemia across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Hyperkalemia?

What are the currently available treatments of Hyperkalemia?

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Hyperkalemia Hyperkalemia: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Hyperkalemia Treatment and Management

6.2. Hyperkalemia Treatment Algorithm

KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

