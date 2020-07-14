GLOBAL CONTACTLESS PAYMENT TRANSACTION MARKET 2020: SIZE, TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS (BARCLAYS, APPLE INC, GEMALTO NV, HEARTLAND PAYMENT SYSTEMS INC, GIESECKE & DEVRIENT GMBH, INGENICO GROUP, ETC.) & 2025 FORECAST

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market Research Report 2020 to 2025 covers detailed analysis of trends, drivers, opportunities and other necessary details on Contactless Payment Transaction. In-depth analysis comprising key market players, supply, demand, profit and many more are provided in the report below.

Contactless Payment Transaction Market studies an important part of the payments process in various industries. Consumers along with businesses are rapidly accepting various ways that are highly safe and convenient for the payment of their purchases via contactless methods including contactless wearable devices, contactless card (RFID/NFC), and devoted contactless mobile payment apps, by making use of the RFID or NFC technologies.

Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market is spread across 120 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

This report focuses on the Contactless Payment Transaction in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Contactless Payment Transaction Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Barclays

• Apple Inc

• Gemalto NV

• Heartland Payment Systems Inc

• Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

• Ingenico Group

• On Track Innovations Ltd

• Inside Secure

• Samsung Electronics Ltd

• Wirecard AG

• Verifone Systems Inc

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Wearable Devices

• Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)

• Contactless Mobile Payment

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Transport

• Hospitality

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Retail

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Contactless Payment Transaction Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Contactless Payment Transaction, with sales, revenue, and price of Contactless Payment Transaction, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Contactless Payment Transaction, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Contactless Payment Transaction market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Contactless Payment Transaction sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

