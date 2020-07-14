New Research on Out of Home Tea Industry: Future of investment opportunities, market share & trends to 2024

Out of Home Tea Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Out of Home Tea is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Out of Home Tea in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

key players present in the market. Product definition chapter helps in understanding different tea types and packaging types of tea along with their end-use segments which are included in the report.

The report segments the global out of home tea on the basis of type, wherein the market is segmented into green tea, black tea, herbal tea, oolong tea, Matcha tea, and others. Furthermore, the market is classified by packaging type into tea bags, loose tea, bottled tea, and canned tea. By end-use, the market is segmented into restaurants, quick service restaurants, hotels, bars & pubs, cafÃ©/coffee shop chains, work places, outdoor, and others. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the out of home tea market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the out of home tea, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive out of home tea estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different economic and consumption factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the out of home tea market.

On the basis of country, the North America market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers G.C.C., South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the out of home tea and its types. Furthermore, Porterâs Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the out of home tea market. This report also provides the value chain analysis for the market, which explains the participants of the value chain.

Tata Global Beverages Ltd., Costa Ltd., Celestial Seasonings, Inc., Nestle S.A., The Republic of Tea, Tenfu Corporation, Bettys and Taylors Group Limited, Kusmi Tea, Peetâs Coffee & Tea, Unilever Group, Starbucks Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Associated British Foods, and Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company Plc. are some of the major players operating in the global out of home tea market profiled in this study. Details such as business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The out of home tea market is segmented as below.

Out of Home Tea Market

By Type

Black tea

Green tea

Herbal tea

Matcha tea

Oolong tea

Others

By Packaging Type

Loose tea

Tea bags

Bottled tea

Canned tea

By End-use

Quick Service Restaurants

Restaurants

Bars & Pubs

Hotels

CafÃ©/Coffee Shop Chains

Work Places

Outdoor

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

