Global Equine Insurance Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Equine Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Equine Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/3400513
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Equine Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Equine Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Equestrian Centers
Farms
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Zurich
Chubb
QBE
American Financial Group
Prudential
AXA XL
Everest Re Group
Sompo International
Agriculture Insurance Company of India
Tokio Marine
Validus
New India Assurance
ICICI Lombard
Blue Bridle
HUB
Gow-Gates
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Equine Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Equine Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Equine Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Equine Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Equine Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-EQUINE-INSURANCE-MARKET-GROWTH-STATUS-AND-OUTLOOK-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Equine Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Equine Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Equine Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lifetime Cover
2.2.2 Non-lifetime Cover
2.2.3 Accident-only
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Equine Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Equine Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Equestrian Centers
2.4.2 Farms
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Equine Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Equine Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Equine Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Equine Insurance by Regions
4.1 Equine Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Equine Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Equine Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Equine Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Equine Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Equine Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Equine Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Equine Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Equine Insurance Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Equine Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Equine Insurance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Equine Insurance by Countries
7.2 Europe Equine Insurance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Equine Insurance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Equine Insurance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Equine Insurance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Equine Insurance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Equine Insurance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Equine Insurance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Equine Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Equine Insurance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Equine Insurance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Zurich
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 Zurich Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Zurich News
11.2 Chubb
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 Chubb Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Chubb News
11.3 QBE
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 QBE Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 QBE News
11.4 American Financial Group
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 American Financial Group Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 American Financial Group News
11.5 Prudential
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 Prudential Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Prudential News
11.6 AXA XL
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 AXA XL Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 AXA XL News
11.7 Everest Re Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 Everest Re Group Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Everest Re Group News
11.8 Sompo International
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 Sompo International Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Sompo International News
11.9 Agriculture Insurance Company of India
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 Agriculture Insurance Company of India Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Agriculture Insurance Company of India News
11.10 Tokio Marine
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 Tokio Marine Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Tokio Marine News
11.11 Validus
11.12 New India Assurance
11.13 ICICI Lombard
11.14 Blue Bridle
11.15 HUB
11.16 Gow-Gates
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/3400513
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155