COVID-19 Impact On Plasma Display Panel Industry 2020: Global Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

In this report, the global plasma display panel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2025.

The growing technological development across the globe has led to the development of better display monitors which includes true color, high resolution capacity and also offers better brightness.

Thus, it is expected to increase the demand for the plasma display units. However, the high cost associated with the display panel is a restraining factor for the growth of market during forecast period.

Global plasma display panel market competition by top manufacturers/players, with plasma display panel revenue (Million USD); the top players including

Hitachi Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sony Corporation

FUJITSU

LG Electronics, Inc.

Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise Development LP

Dell Inc.

NEC Display Solution Ltd.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with revenue (million USD), from 2014 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the revenue (Million USD), primarily split into

Small Size Display (<42 Inch)

Middle Size Display (42-51 Inch)

Large Size Display (>51 Inch)

On the basis on the end-user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major end-user/application, including

Plasma TV

Seamless Video Wall

Others

