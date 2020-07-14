Human Microbiome Market Growth (+28.2%), Opportunities & Challenges| ENTEROME, Yakult, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Second Genome Inc

This Human Microbiome Market research report studies market size by manufacturers, by type and by application, production and consumption by regions, manufacturer’s profiles, production and consumption forecasts, upstream, industry chain and downstream customers analysis, opportunities & challenges, threat and affecting factors. The report forecasts the innovative applications of the product market on the basis of several estimations. This market analysis report encompasses the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users. The Human Microbiome Market report provides an outlook of the business chain structure and explains the industry environment, analyzes the market size and forecast by product, region and application.

Global human microbiome market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 28.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the advanced technology, increase in the aging population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human microbiome market are

ENTEROME,

Yakult,

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,

Metabiomics Corporation,

ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Second Genome Inc.,

MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS LLC,

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.,

Osel, Inc.,

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp,

Seres Therapeutics,

Synthetic Biologics, Inc,

Synlogic,

MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC,

4D pharma plc,

Metabogen AB,

Ritter Pharmaceuticals,

Symberix,

Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global human microbiome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global human microbiome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Human Microbiome Market:

In April 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of Rebiotix Inc. The acquisition would help Ferring Pharmaceuticals in the ongoing microbiome research as well strengthen their innovative product pipeline.

In January 2016, Enterome Bioscience SA and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd collaborated with a purpose to develop drug for therapeutics in gastrointestinal disorders by targeting microbiome as approach. The research and development would help in bringing new therapies to patients.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global human microbiome market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Segmentation: Global Human Microbiome Market

By Product

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Supplements

Others

By Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Disease

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Other Diseases

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Human Microbiome Market Drivers

Rise in the advanced technology can act as a catalyst

Increase in the aging population may enhance the growth

Rise in incidence of chronic diseases could accelerate the market

Regulations by governmental bodies on probiotics and prebiotics would boost the market

Human Microbiome Market Restraints

Lack of knowledge about probiotics and prebiotics among population can act as a restraint

Limited research over microbiome may hinder the market

Stringent government regulations and norms could hamper the market growth

