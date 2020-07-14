COVID-19 Impact on Mobile Remittance Service Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Vendors, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

The Global Mobile Remittance Service Market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2025.

Mobile Remittance Service Market studies around 400 million of the two billion unbanked people in the world have some forms of mobile money account. The global remittance revenue generated from digital channels is estimated to be less than 6% of the total but is progressively growing. However, a predominant endto-enddigital scenario is still some time off.

This report studies the Mobile Remittance Service market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Remittance Service market by product type and applications/end industries.

The growth of the digital remittance market is driven by rise in digitization & automation, reduced remittance cost & transfer time, and growth in adoption of banking & financial services. Furthermore, regulatory initiatives that encourage all financial institutions to become more transparent and nurture richer ecosystems of data & partners supplement the market growth.

However, lack of awareness & guidance is a major factor that restrains people from opting for digital remittance transfer mode. Increase in access of financial services such as basic bank accounts among remittance recipients and rise in internet usage offer growth opportunities for the market.

Global Mobile Remittance Service Market is spread across 130 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Mobile Remittance Service Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• Mobetize Corp.

• Remitly

• Regalii

• peerTransfer

• Currency Cloud

• Azimo

• WorldRemit

• TransferWise

• Ripple

• MoneyGram

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Remittance Service.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Banks

• Money Transfer Operators

• Others

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Migrant Labor Workforce

• Low-income Households

• Small Businesses

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

