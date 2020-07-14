COVID-19 Impact on Embedded Security Devices Market 2020: Global Industry Share, Size, Business Growth, SWOT Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Demand and Forecast Research to 2025

Embedded Security Devices Market studies in this internet age, identity theft, intellectual property protection, and financial account and payment protection are key concerns to both consumers and designers. To keep everything safe, many systems employ security measures such as data encryption and physical shielding to prevent hackers and other malicious activities from accessing data, financial information, or even intellectual property.

The worldwide market for Embedded Security Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Even the simple car door entry key/ignition key has become more secure with embedded processors running challenge and response authentication to prevent vehicle theft.

Furthermore, the movement to “smarten” the energy grid will also escalate the demand for secure communications to prevent hackers or terrorists from wreaking havoc on the power grid.

Embedded Security Devices Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

• NXP Semiconductors

• Infineon

• STMicroelectronics

• Gemalto

• IDEMIA

• Maxim Integrated

• Renesas Electronics Corporation.

• Microchip

• Samsung

• Intel

• Nuvoton Technology Corporation

This report studies the Embedded Security market, including embedded Secure Element (eSE) & Embedded SIM, and Trusted Platform Module.

This report focuses on the Embedded Security Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Types can be divided into:

• Embedded Secure Element (eSE) & Embedded SIM

• Trusted Platform Module

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Smartphones, Tablets and Wearables

• Automotive

• PCs & Servers

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

