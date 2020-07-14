Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market To witness a disruption caused by Covid-19

Market Research Future (MRFR), on the global endpoint detection and response market states that it is expected to expand at a sizable CAGR of 26.06% throughout the forecast years of 2017 to 2023 and touch a valuation of USD 3.41 Bn. by 2023. The increase in incidences of cyber security threats is influencing enterprises to adopt endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology, which is identified as the primary factor that is likely to surge its market.

Market Insights

The ability of endpoint detection and response technology to provide robust security against cyber threats, such as ransomware and malware are gaining traction for the market. Different organizations are adopting for EDR tool to safeguard their endpoints from data breach risks, and thoroughly remediate rollback ransomware and affected systems.

The Internet, its affordable data and the presence of robust infrastructure supporting high network connectivity, allowing quick access to any information is making our lives easy. However, advantages come with adverse side-effects. As a result of deep infiltration of internet, the impact of ransomware and other malicious attacks has become severe. Risk of software breaches are surging the vulnerability towards cybersecurity threats and breaches. . As a result, enterprises are actively deploying endpoint detection and response technology to protect their data and other critical components of their IT operations. The upsurge in demand for EDR solutions is likely to propel its global market growth. However, mounting complexities, constant improvisations, and technological incompetency are some of the factors that are anticipated to restrict the market expansion.

Segmental Overview

The global end-point detection market can be studied based on segments by enforcement points, components, organizations, deployment, and end-users.

By enforcement points, the market has been segmented into servers, mobile devices, workstations, point of sale terminals, and others.

By component, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. The services segment has been sub-segmented into managed service and professional services. The professional services segment is sub-segmented into consulting services, implementation, training and education, and support & maintenance.

By organizations, market has been segmented into small, medium, and large enterprises.

By deployment, market has been segmented into on-premise, hybrid, and on-cloud.

By end-users, market has been segmented into Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Banking, IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Government & Public Utilities, Manufacturing, and Retail, and others.

Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to dominate the EDR market, globally. Technological developments, easy accessibility to products and services, focus on cost-cutting are factors that are likely to benefit the North America endpoint detection and response market across the forecast period. The US, followed by Canada is expected to lead in the regional market due to an upsurge in the adoption of EDR solutions by a growing number of enterprises.

In Asia Pacific, the EDR market is likely to gain momentum over the review years due to extensive applications of cloud-based technologies, as the need for proactive cybersecurity is surging.

In Europe, the endpoint detection and response market is expected to register substantial growth through the evaluation years. High investments made by governments of countries, such as, the UK and France for upgrading EDR solutions to offer tight cyber security is likely to impel the regional market.

Key Players

CrowdStrike, Inc. (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Digital Guardian (US), McAfee (US), EMC Corporation (US), Guidance Software, Inc. (US), Intel Corporation (US), RSA Security (US), Tripwire, Inc. (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Cybereason Inc. (US), Carbon Black, Inc. (US), and Bromium Inc. (US) are listed key endpoint detection and response market players that are profiled by MRFR.

