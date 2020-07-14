Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Evolving Opportunities by Top Industry Players Profiles – SAP SE, BluJay , Dassault Systemes, IBM, Infor, JDA Software, Kinaxis, Manhattan, Oracle, QAD

Supply Chain Management Solutions Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Supply chain management solutions are a comprehensive set of supply chain solutions, which are tightly integrated, run in the cloud and work together intelligently. Supply chain management solutions integrate functions such as material flow, manufacturing, distribution, financials, and others. These solutions includes various types of hardware, software and services that enable the users as well as unlimited number of their trading partners to plan, synchronize, execute, and automate the business operations and events in real-time that take place all over their extended supply chain, from their customers to the raw material suppliers.

The major factor that is boosting the growth of the supply chain management solutions market is the increasing adoption of these solutions in transportation management. In addition, growth in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) is further expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the supply chain management solutions market in the near future.

The reports cover key developments in the Supply Chain Management Solutions market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Supply Chain Management Solutions market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Supply Chain Management Solutions market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

SAP SE

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

Dassault Systemes

IBM Corporation

Infor Inc.

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Kinaxis

Manhattan Associates

Oracle Corporation

QAD, Inc.

The “Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Supply Chain Management Solutions market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Supply Chain Management Solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Supply Chain Management Solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global supply chain management solutions market is segmented on the basis of deployment, offering, enterprise size, and industry. Based on deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Further, the supply chain management solutions market based on enterprise size is divided into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises. Based on industry, the supply chain management solutions market is divided into Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Industrial, Health Care, Transportation and Logistics, and Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Supply Chain Management Solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Supply Chain Management Solutions market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Supply Chain Management Solutions Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Supply Chain Management Solutions Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Supply Chain Management Solutions Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

