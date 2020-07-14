Unconventional Gas Market Projection By Top key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast To 2025

Unconventional Gas Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Unconventional Gas Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Unconventional Gas Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Key players operating in the global market are Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), Schlumberger Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total S.A., Halliburton Inc., Weatherford International Plc., National Oilwell Varco, BP plc., Emerson Automation Solutions, and TechnipFMC plc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.Â

The global unconventional gas market has been segmented as follows:Â

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Type

Shale Gas

Tight Gas

Coalbed MethaneÂ

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Application

Industrial

Power Generation

Residential

Commercial

TransportationÂ

Global Unconventional Gas Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Russia U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Argentina Others



Key Takeaways

Global natural gas production stood at 3,680.4 billion cubic meters in 2017

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), global technically recoverable shale gas resources stand at 7,299 trillion cubic feet (Tcf)

North America is the leading region of the global unconventional gas market. The region constitutes more than 80% share of the global market.

North America accounted for more than 90% share of the global production of unconventional gas in 2017

According to the European Commission's Joint Research Centre, the technically recoverable potential of shale gas in the EU stands at around 16 trillion cubic meters (Tcm)

Currently, shale gas constitutes 47% share of gas production in the U.S.

