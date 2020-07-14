Bakery Enzymes Market 2020- Status, Share, COVID-19 Analysis, and Forecast 2020-2024

Market Overview

The increasing demand for bakery products in the food and beverage industry including, bread, cookies, and pastries are raising the demand for bakery enzymes at a global level. Enzymes are an important ingredient used in most bakery products. There are two scenarios regarding the use of enzymes, either the enzymes are used to convert the raw material into the main product, or the enzymes are used as additives to alter a functional characteristic of the product. The most commonly used bakery enzymes include carbohydrates, proteases, lipases, and others.

Market Forecast

The Global Bakery Enzymes Market Share in the foods and beverages industry is escalated by the rising demand for bakery products in the developed countries. Bakery enzymes are found to have wide application in the bakery industry, amongst which the application in the bread production and cookies is increasing at a higher rate.

The rise in number of working population and inclination towards ready-to-eat baked products is boosting the growth of the market. Inclination towards healthy diet is influencing innovation in bakery products for low trans fats and gluten-free products which have opened doors for the growth of bakery enzymes market. Bakery enzymes add additional nutritional value and flavor to fermented products which are boosting the growth of the market. However, temperature constraint may hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, all these factors are anticipated to grow the global bakery enzymes market at a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

Downstream Analysis

The global bakery enzymes market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of type, the bakery enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrates, proteases, lipases, and others. Moreover, the carbohydrates segment is further sub-segmented into amylases, cellulose, pentosanases. Among all, the amylases segment is dominating the market and is estimated to gain a substantial growth over the forecasted period. Amylase enzyme effects fermentation, texture, shelf-life, and volume of the product.

On the basis of the application, the bakery enzymes market is segmented into bread, biscuits and cookies, cake and pastry, and others. The bread segment is dominating the market due to increasing demand for bread in developed countries. However, the biscuits and cookies segment is anticipated to gain moderate growth over the forecast period.

Competitive analysis

The major players in the bakery enzymes market

Royal DSM (The Netherlands)

Novozymes (Denmark)

AB Enzymes Gmbh (Germany)

Stern Enzym (Germany)

Aumenzymes (India)

Dydaic International Inc. (U.S.)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

DuPont (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The global Bakery enzymes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America owing to the busy work schedule, the majority of the population prefer wraps, rolls and pocket sandwiches which is driving the growth of bakery enzymes in this region.

In Europe, U.K., Germany, and France are the major contributors to bakery ingredients market. Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing region for the bakery ingredients market in which emerging markets of India and China are the major contributors. Rapid innovation in bakery industry with product diversification will boost the growth of bakery ingredients in rest of the world.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.