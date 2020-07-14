Cover Corona Outbreak Impact: Embolotherapy Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years | P&S Intelligence

More than 840,000 new liver cancer cases were diagnosed around the world in 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF). Similarly, other severe diseases, such as kidney cancer, aneurysms, and varicose veins, are also increasing in prevalence due to genetic predisposition, environmental factors, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and alcohol abuse. The treatment or management of many such issues requires deliberately blocking the blood vessels to reduce the risk of bleeding or hemorrhage or to starve the tumor of blood, by inserting a balloon.

Therefore, with the increasing prevalence of the above-mentioned disorders, the embolotherapy market is predicted to grow at an 8.0% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period), to reach $4.8 billion in 2024 from $3.0 billion in 2018. In normal but life-threatening situations, a blood clot or mass breaks off from a part of the body and travels through the artery, thereby stopping the blood flow. But, because the same is now being done for managing a disease, the process is known as embolotherapy, meaning treatment by creating an embolus.

Apart from the rising incidence of the diseases mentioned above, the increasing number of people being diagnosed in the intermediate or advanced stages is another reason for the surging volume of embolotherapy procedures. Often, patients in the later stages of diseases, especially cancer or end-stage liver cirrhosis, do not respond to curative procedures, including surgical resection, ablation, and liver transplantation. Therefore, to make them comfortable and as stable as possible, for as long as possible, embolotherapy is being provided.