On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market 2020-2025 | Panasonic Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Impinj, MindTree, Retail Solutions, Retail Velocity             

The On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +10% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

The latest report titled global On-Shelf Availability Solutions market includes the comprehensive study of the present market scope and based on the research that is being carried out the analysts at The Research Insights state that the newest developments that are presently affecting the changing scenario products and services that have high rankings and great feedback are described wisely.

On-shelf availability solutions are the technological tools that help retailers maintain, analyse and monitor the availability of various products in their store. On-shelf availability solutions are generally based on RFID technology & Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and help in inventory management by monitoring the status of inventory and supply chain.

Top Key Players:

Panasonic Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Impinj, MindTree, Retail Solutions, Retail Velocity, Market6, Lokad, Verix, Frontier Field Marketing, NEOGRID, eBest IOT, Enterra Solutions

Increasing technological advancements in the retail sector, increasing collaborations between retailers & suppliers, accurate demand opportunity assessment and the rising need for business automation are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of the on-shelf availability solutions market.

However, the risk of unauthorized access to data operating in dynamic environments and the high deployment cost are some of the major challenges that are hampering the growth of the on-shelf availability solutions market.

On the basis of component, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into software and services. The revenue contribution from the software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of +10%% during the forecast period. On the basis of deployment type, the on-shelf availability solutions market is segmented into on premise and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segments. The SaaS segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of +12% in on-shelf availability solutions market during the forecast period.

The regional segmentation has been done based on the market scenario prevailing in North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report typically encapsulates the major raw material suppliers, vendors, and distributors who are ruling the retail side of the industry.

