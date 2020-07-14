Global Equine Insurance Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Equine Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Equine Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Equine Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Equine Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Equestrian Centers

Farms

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Zurich

Chubb

QBE

American Financial Group

Prudential

AXA XL

Everest Re Group

Sompo International

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

Validus

New India Assurance

ICICI Lombard

Blue Bridle

HUB

Gow-Gates

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Equine Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Equine Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Equine Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Equine Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Equine Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Equine Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Equine Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Equine Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lifetime Cover

2.2.2 Non-lifetime Cover

2.2.3 Accident-only

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Equine Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Equine Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Equestrian Centers

2.4.2 Farms

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Equine Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Equine Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Equine Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Equine Insurance by Regions

4.1 Equine Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Equine Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Equine Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Equine Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Equine Insurance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Equine Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Equine Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Equine Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Equine Insurance Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Equine Insurance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Equine Insurance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Equine Insurance by Countries

7.2 Europe Equine Insurance Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Equine Insurance Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Equine Insurance by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Equine Insurance Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Equine Insurance Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Equine Insurance Market Forecast

10.1 Global Equine Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Equine Insurance Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Equine Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Equine Insurance Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Equine Insurance Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Zurich

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 Zurich Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Zurich News

11.2 Chubb

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 Chubb Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Chubb News

11.3 QBE

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 QBE Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 QBE News

11.4 American Financial Group

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 American Financial Group Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 American Financial Group News

11.5 Prudential

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 Prudential Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Prudential News

11.6 AXA XL

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 AXA XL Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 AXA XL News

11.7 Everest Re Group

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.7.3 Everest Re Group Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Everest Re Group News

11.8 Sompo International

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.8.3 Sompo International Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Sompo International News

11.9 Agriculture Insurance Company of India

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.9.3 Agriculture Insurance Company of India Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Agriculture Insurance Company of India News

11.10 Tokio Marine

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Equine Insurance Product Offered

11.10.3 Tokio Marine Equine Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Tokio Marine News

11.11 Validus

11.12 New India Assurance

11.13 ICICI Lombard

11.14 Blue Bridle

11.15 HUB

11.16 Gow-Gates

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

