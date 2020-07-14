Market Players Eye Opportunities in Emerging Economies to Gain Ground in the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market 2020-2030

The global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –

companies active in the global CPAP market landscape that are profiled in the report include ResMed, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, Armstrong Medical Inc., Smiths Medical, Cardinal Health, Apex Medical Corp., Koike Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Beijing Dehaier Medical Technology, Teijin Pharma, BMC Medical, Fosun Pharma, 3B Medical, Inc., Fisher & Phillips LLP, and Invacare Corporation.

The global market landscape continues to reflect a fragmented nature, yet continues to witness primacy of leading international players. Product features, competitive pricing structure, and reliability act as the key differentiating touchpoints for companies competing in the market.

Recently, a British Formula 1 engine manufacturer – Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains (Northamptonshire), developed an efficient breathing aid in form of a CPAP unit to respond to the expected rise in COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulties. This device has been developed through reverse engineering one of their existing devices, and it definitely eliminates the need for a ventilator.

