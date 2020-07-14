Drilling Fluids Market Report for 2020-2026 – Companies, Applications, Products and More

Drilling Fluids Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Key players operating in the drilling fluids market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, BASF SE, Clariant International, DowDuPont Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay S.A., Newpark Resources, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., and Gumpro Drilling Fluids Private Limited. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global drilling fluids market has been segmented as follows:

Global Drilling Fluids Market, by Type

Water-based Muds

Oil-based Muds

Synthetic-based Muds

Global Drilling Fluids Market, by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Global Drilling Fluids Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Netherland

Norway

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Indonesia

China

India

Pakistan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Nigeria

Rest of Middle East & AfricaÂ

Key Takeaways

Drilling fluids are used in several functions such as control of downhole formation pressure, avoidance of damage to producing formation, cooling and lubrication of the drill bit, and scavenging cuttings generated by drill bit from boreholes. Drilling fluids are essential during drilling operations.

Discovery of unconventional shale formation in the areas such as Bakken, Marcellus, and Texas, in the U.S. is boosting the demand for drilling fluids

Countries in Europe, such as U.K., Norway, and Russia & CIS, have increased their expenditure on onshore and offshore drilling activities. This is propelling the augments demand for drilling fluids in the region.

The consumption of drilling fluids is expected to be in demand owing to the drilling activities in the offshore areas in the North Sea, Gulf of Mexico, South China Sea, and Gulf of Oman.Â

