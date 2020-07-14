Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Japan E-Cigarette Market | Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

Increasing awareness on the health hazards of tobacco smoking, product innovations, and rising popularity of ashless and smokeless vaping are leading to the growth of Japan e-cigarette market . From $1.2 billion in 2018, the market is predicted to grow to $4.5 billion by 2024 at a 22.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/japan-e-cigarette-market

During the forecast period, 35–44-year-old people are expected to adopt these devices the most rapidly. Unlike conventional products, electronic cigarettes do not have tobacco, but a vial or refill containing a nicotine-based liquid. On burning it, vapor, rather than smoke, is produced, which dissolves in the air within seconds.

Based on age group, the Japanese e-cigarette market is categorized into 16–24, 25–34, 35–44, 45–54, 55–65, and 65+. Among these, people falling in the 16–24 and 25–34 age groups were the largest users of such devices during the forecast period (2014–2018), owing to the ingenious marketing strategies adopted by manufacturers, for instance on the popular show, Ame-Talk, which spurred the interest of the younger generations in e-cigarettes.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=japan-e-cigarette-market

Tobacconist, online, vape shops, hypermarket/supermarket, and others are the various classifications, when the market is segmented by distribution channels. Among these, the tobacconist classification dominated the e-cigarette market in Japan during the historical period; however, the online channel is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period to dethrone tobacconists as the largest classification by 2022.