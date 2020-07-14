Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

1. There are 19.5% of US adults that are suffering from moderate to severe excessive daytime sleepiness.

2. It is estimated that 20–25% of people with narcolepsy have all four symptoms, including excessive daytime sleepiness, abrupt loss of muscle function, sleep paralysis and hallucinations.

3. The prevalence of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is more in individuals aged between 20 and 49 years.

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS)

The report provides the segmentation of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) epidemiology

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS)

3. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS): Disease Background

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight