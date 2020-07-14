COVID-19 Impact Review: E-Cigarette Market Outlook in 2020? | Know the Challenges and Trend Analysis

E-cigarettes, short for electronic cigarettes, are providing smokers a safer alternative to tobacco-based products. Because the health hazards of such devices are relatively low compared to traditional ones, the global e-cigarette market growth is expected to increase by leaps and bounds in the coming years. Further, e-cigarettes are available in a variety of flavors, giving regulars wider options and luring first-timers a good reason for experimentation.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/e-cigarette-market/report-sample

The sale of e-cigarettes online has also skyrocketed, as consumers are drawn to attractive discounts and effective promotions. It is being estimated that the market size in 2023 will be more than thrice of what it was in 2017. Cig-a-likes, vaporizers, and vape mods are the various types of products on offer that are primarily sold through vape shops, supermarkets, online platforms, and tobacconists.

For instance, Japan Tobacco Inc. entered the Ethiopian market in 2017 after acquiring a stake in National Tobacco Enterprise (Ethiopia) S.C., while British American Tobacco plc launched a tobacco-heating product, glo, which, despite tasting similar to tobacco, produces a lot less toxicants, vapor and smell.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=e-cigarette-market

Hence, with rising awareness about the health risks of smoking, more people wanting to quit, increasing government restrictions on traditional forms of smoking, advancements in technology, and social acceptability of electronic alternatives, e-cigarettes are expected to witness a high demand, especially in developing countries.