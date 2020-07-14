Orthobiologics Market Trends, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report – P&S Intelligence

The global orthobiologics market would experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing number of road accident and sports injury victims, rising obesity incidence, surging awareness about the issue, and booming geriatric population. Orthobiologics are therapeutic substances taken from the human body, to help with bone and tissue injury healing and pain relief.

Across the world, North America and Europe are currently the most productive regions for the global orthobiologics market, as they have the highest geriatric population around the world, owing to the increasing life expectancy. Further, the incidence of age-related disorders is rising, thereby further leading to the industry growth here. In the coming years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) would experience the highest CAGR, as a result of the expanding medical tourism niche, untapped patient pool, low cost of treatments, rising disposable income, increasing research and development (R&D) activities, and escalating awareness on such products.

The major orthobiologics market players are Medtronic PLC, Exactech Inc., Synthes Inc., Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew PLC, Tornier Inc., and DePuy Synthes Inc. (Johnson & Johnson). In recent years, many of them have taken strategic measures, such as product launches, regulatory approvals, partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions, to reach a wider consumer base and better their position in the industry.

Global Orthobiologics Market Segmentation

By Product

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Synthetic Bone Substitute

Allograft,

Viscosupplementation,

Machined Bones

Stem Cell Therapy

By Application

Reconstructive Surgery

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

By End User