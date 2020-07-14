Patient Temperature Monitoring Market and Impact of COVID-19 analysis By 3M, American Diagnostic Corporation, Cardinal Health, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Oura, Ava Science, Tempdrop .,And Others

The Insight Partners analysts forecasts the latest report on “Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market (Covid-19) Impact and Analysis by 2027”, according to report; The Patient Temperature Monitoring Market report covers the overall and all-inclusive analysis of Market with all its factors that have an impact on market growth. This report is anchored on the thorough qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market.

The study provides details such as the market share, Market Insights, Strategic Insights, Segmentation and key players in the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market.

The patient temperature monitoring market was valued at US$ 2,946.47 million in 2019 and is expected reach US$ 4,386.01 million in 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Patient Temperature Monitoring Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

3M

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Oura

Ava Science Inc.

Tempdrop LLC.

Braun GmbH (P&G Brand)

Biofourmis Inc.

Fertility Focus Limited

Fairhaven Health, LLC

VivoSensMedical GmbH

Valley Electronics AG

Cycle Technologies

Natural Cycles Nordic AB

Market Insights

Growing Awareness of Continuous Temperature Monitoring and Preventive Care

Variation in patient body temperature is reaction to disease-specific stimuli. Human body regulates its normal temperature in order to support the body’s own defense mechanisms. Additionally, other clinical indications of temperature monitoring such as hypothermia or hyperthermia, infection existence, and analysis of antimicrobial treatments represents significant importance of continuous temperature monitoring. These benefits are expected to accelerate the adoption of thermometers during the forecast period.

Majority of the population in developed as well as developing countries is undergoing rapid shift from conventional care to preventive care. Healthcare institutions and people across the globe are implementing the concept of preventive care and holistic wellness approach to treat health related conditions. This novel concept of preventive care includes planned doctor visits, immunizations, medications, and screenings. Continuous patient temperature monitoring is one of the important aspects in preventive care. Further, government authorities also focus on implementing these preventive measures to prevent or minimize the occurrence of disease. For instance, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all business units should screen the employees’ temperature on daily basis in order keep track of this prime body vital sign. Such rising emphasis on preventive care and continuous temperature monitoring are extensively projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments global patient temperature monitoring market as follows:

By Product

• Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors

• Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

• Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices

o Non-invasive Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

o Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market

• Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

o Mercury Thermometers Market

o Digital Thermometers Market

o Infrared Thermometers Market

• Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

By Site

• Non-invasive Temperature Monitoring

o Oral Temperature Monitoring Market

o Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring Market

o Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring Market

• Invasive Temperature Monitoring

o Esophageal Temperature Monitoring Market

o Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring Market

o Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring Market

o Rectal Temperature Monitoring Market

By Application

• Pyrexia/Fever

• Hypothermia

• Blood Transfusion

• Anaesthesia

• Other Applications (Sleep, Weight Management)

The report analyses factors affecting the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Patient Temperature Monitoring Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East & Africa

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

