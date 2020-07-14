Artificial Pancreas Device System Market and Impact of COVID-19 By Defymed, TypeZero Technologies,Insulet Corporation, Bigfoot Biomedical, Medtronic, Dexcom, Admetsys, Beta Bionics, Cellnovo, and Tandem Diabetes Care among others.

The Insight Partners analysts forecasts the latest report on “Global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market (Covid-19) Impact and Analysis by 2025”, according to report; The Artificial Pancreas Device System Market report covers the overall and all-inclusive analysis of Market with all its factors that have an impact on market growth. This report is anchored on the thorough qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market.

The study provides details such as the market share, Market Insights, Strategic Insights, Segmentation and key players in the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market.

The global artificial pancreas device systems market accounted to US$ 481.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,168.1Mn by 2025.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Artificial Pancreas Device System Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2025, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Defymed

TypeZero Technologies, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc.

Medtronic

Dexcom, Inc.

Admetsys

Beta Bionics

Cellnovo

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Market Insights

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes

Diabetes is a life-threatening chronic disease with no specialized cure. It is mainly caused by the body’s inability to produce or effectively utilize the hormone insulin. Diabetes is one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century. Each year more and more people live with this condition, which can result in life-changing complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period.

Increasing Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

The emerging markets in the developing economies are expected to be the crucial factor offering better and lucrative growth opportunities for the major players to expand their business and geographic reach. The emerging markets in the developing countries are the major factor which are giving better opportunity for the major players to expand their business. These are becoming a major reason for the market growth in the forecast period. Most of the market players focus on emerging market such as Asia Pacific due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes and increasing popularity of the advanced treatment in the region. In India, medical science has growing rapidly as well as big steps forward in past few decades. In India the diabetes treatment has become so popular and common that people from other countries are coming here to get themselves treated. The most possibly and compelling reason of this might be the excessively high expenses for health care causes in their own country.

The report analyses factors affecting the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Artificial Pancreas Device System Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global artificial pancreas device systems industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below:

2018: In June, 2018, Insulet Corporation received FDA approval for its Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System.

2017: In January, 2017, Dexcom, Inc. expanded their global presence with a new Canadian headquarters in Burnaby, British Columbia. The headquarter aims to make it easier for more Canadians to get started with CGM.

2016: In February 2016, Cellnovo completed the full registration process required by the Italian Ministry of Health for medical devices and has been able to import and distribute the Cellnovo diabetes management system in Italy.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

• Control to Range

• Control to Target

• Threshold-Suspended Device Systems

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Pancreas Device System Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions. The Artificial Pancreas Device System Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Artificial Pancreas Device System Market Report:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East & Africa

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

