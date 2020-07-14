Alzheimer’s Disease Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Alzheimer’s disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Alzheimer’s disease (AD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the report

1. Alzheimer’s Disease affects an estimated 6.08 million people in the United States.

2. Approximately 200,000 people younger than 65 years constitute the younger-onset population of Alzheimer’s Disease in the US.

3. The females show a higher proportion of Alzheimer’s Disease Prevalence as compared to males in the 7MM.

The Alzheimer’s disease (AD) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Alzheimer’s disease (AD)

The report provides the segmentation of the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) epidemiology

Request for sample pages

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Alzheimer’s disease (AD)

3. Alzheimer’s disease (AD): Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU5 Epidemiology

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight