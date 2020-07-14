Animal Growth Promoters Global Industry Insights, Trends, Opportunity Analysis Forecast To 2024

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Overview

Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market are additives that contain antibiotics, hormones, probiotics, prebiotics, organic acids, and phytogenics. It is used to enhance the functionality of the feed, consequently supporting healthy growth & development of the animal. Animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market is observing an exponential growth based on its high usage in the feed industry. Additionally, increasing awareness regarding livestock health among the livestock holder is driving the growth of the global animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market.

The global Animal Growth Promoters Industry Trends is anticipated to be driven by the increasing health awareness towards livestock. Also, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological improvements is considered to be the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the market is growing due to increasing meat & meat products consumption. Moreover, the market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings, which has fueled up the share of animal growth promoters & performance enhancers as an additive in the global market.

The global Animal Growth Promoters & Performance Enhancers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is dominating the animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market followed by North America owing to rising population followed by increasing consumption of poultry and meat products in the developing regions. Moreover, increased demand for animal products with enhanced performance and growth supporting characteristics is driving the market of animal growth promoters & performance enhancers in the Asia Pacific region.

Furthermore, the U.S. dominates the North American animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market. Increased demand for poultry products such as pork in the North American region is likely to boost the animal growth promoters & performance enhancers market over the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & developments of the product for enhanced functionality.

