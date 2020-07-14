Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market To Surpass a Value Of US$ XX By The End Of 2015 – 2025

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) .

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Drivers

The modular uninterrupted power supplies market is majorly driven by the increasing number of new data centers and lower cost of ownership. Ease of deployment and highly scalable model are also driving modular UPS market. Moreover, low maintenance cost and effective services are also motivating the user to go for modular UPS.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Restraints

Low awareness across industries especially in emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil and Argentina, regarding advantages of modular uninterrupted power supplies for enhancing business operations and efficiency is hampering growth of the modular UPS market. Additionally, modular UPS are installed “in-rows” i.e. it adds an additional space and weight in the machine room and complexity in the distribution of the circuit are some of the major factors hindering the growth of modular UPS market.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global modular uninterrupted power supplies market focus on introduction of advanced technology and services in order to improve their offerings and strengthen position in the market. For example, Uninterrupted Power Supplies Ltd. Introduced POWERWAVE 9500DPA which is an advanced 55KW modular transformer-less UPS designed for more efficiency and flexibility. It is scalable vertically up to 500kW in 100kW modular steps and it has efficiency of upto 96.1% and more than 99% when run in eco mode.

Global Modular Uninterrupted Power Supplies (UPS) Market: Major Players

Some of the major players identified in the global compliance and traceability solution market are ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co. and Eaton Corp. PLC etc.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

