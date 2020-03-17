Hadoop Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Hadoop Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, … ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Hadoop market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Hadoop, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Hadoop Market: , the Apache developed by Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source software framework for storing data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware. It provides massive storage for any kind of data, enormous processing power and the ability to handle virtually limitless concurrent tasks or jobs.

The base Apache framework is composed of the following modules:

 Common – contains libraries and utilities needed by other modules

 Distributed File System (HDFS) – a distributed file-system that stores data on commodity machines, providing very high aggregate bandwidth across the cluster;

 YARN – a platform responsible for managing computing resources in clusters and using them for scheduling users’ applications; and

 MapReduce – an implementation of the MapReduce programming model for large-scale data processing.

The leading growing market is Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Korea, SEA, etc. USA and Europe are the mature market with relatively lower growth rate.

North America is the largest market in the world these years, and USA is the largest country of market in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America market), while Europe was about 23.3%, and Asia-Pacific is followed with the share about 14.8%.

USA is now the most key developers of distributions. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.

Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services are the key suppliers in the global market. Top 3 took up about 56% of the global market in 2016. Cloudrea, Hortonworks and MapR Tech are the most popular distributions in the world.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Hadoop in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Cloud-based

☯ On-premises

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Hadoop in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Manufacturing

☯ Retail

☯ Financial

☯ Government

☯ Others

Hadoop Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

