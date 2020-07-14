DNA Diagnostics Market Insights, Segment Analysis, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

The global DNA diagnostics market is growing due to technological advancement, and cost effective diagnostic solution. The growing adoption of new technologies such as polymerase chain reaction, next generation sequencing, and microarray is also posing an opportunity for the global market. Among the various products, the instrument segment leads the market, due to improved healthcare facilities, and its inexpensive cost structure.

The unexplored market in the DNA diagnostics industry of the developing economies is creating abundant growth opportunities for the global market. The product launches, and collaborations and partnerships are some of the major trends witnessed in the global market. DNA diagnosis technique helps healthcare professionals to identify various chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer, hepatitis, tuberculosis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) accurately and cost effectively.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and increasing adoption of DNA diagnostics technology. In addition, the refined healthcare infrastructure, and strong government initiatives and funding for DNA testing are also fueling the growth of the North American market.

Global DNA Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents

Software and Services

By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In situ Hybridization

Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Sequencing Technology

Others

By Application

Oncology

Infectious Disease Testing

Myogenic Disorder Diagnosis

Clinical Diagnosis Confirmation

Pre-implantation Diagnosis

Prenatal Diagnosis

Others

By End User