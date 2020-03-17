Luxury Travel Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Luxury Travel Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Al Tayyar, Backroads, Zicasso, Exodus Travels, Butterfield & Robinson ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Luxury Travel market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Luxury Travel, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Luxury Travel Market: Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

Growing inclination of people towards unique and exotic holiday experiences, rise in middle and upper middle class spending and the increasing impact of social media on travel industry are the key factors that drive the market growth. Emerging new destinations coupled with rising service standards in the travel industry, is anticipated to further drive the demand for luxury travel, globally.

The Small Group Journey segment accounted for about 44% of the overall luxury travel market revenue, by tour type in 2015, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers. In addition, Customized and Private Vacation aimed at culinary and shopping, would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. An increasing number of luxury travelers are indulging in these tours as they enable these travelers to experience the finest local delicacies and also buy some of the most exquisite handicrafts. These trips are getting popular among travelers of all age groups, especially the millennials (21 – 30 years). In 2015, approximately 45% of millennials took a trip based on culinary interest.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Luxury Travel in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Customized and Private Vacation

☯ Adventure and Safari

☯ Cruise/Ship Expedition

☯ Small Group Journey

☯ Celebration and Special Event

☯ Others

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Luxury Travel in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Millennial

☯ Generation X

☯ Baby Boomers

Luxury Travel Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

