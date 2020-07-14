Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Strategic Plan for Positive Growth 2027 Applus+, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Industrial, Intertek Group

The growing environmental air pollution levels and an increasing number of accidents are some of the factors promoting automotive testing, inspection, and certification market. Consequently, significant players in automotive testing, inspection, and certification industry are likely to bag great opportunities for testing, inspection services in future years.

Leading Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Players:

Applus+, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Industrial, Intertek Group plc, NSF International, RINA S.p.A., SGS SA, T?V S?D

The increase in automobile production in emerging economies, rising focus of governments to impose strict regulatory standards on the automotive industry, growing inclination toward outsourcing TIC services, augmenting awareness among consumers regarding product quality and safety, surging adoption of automotive electronics to maintain passenger and vehicle safety, and growing instances of vehicle recalls due to component failures are some of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market.

The “Global Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive testing, inspection and certification market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive testing, inspection and certification market with detailed market segmentation by service type, sourcing type, application. The global automotive testing, inspection and certification market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive testing, inspection and certification market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive testing, inspection and certification market.

The global automotive testing, inspection and certification market is segmented on the basis of service type, sourcing type, application. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as testing services, inspection services, certification services, other services. On the basis of sourcing type, the market is segmented as in-house, outsourced. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as electrical systems and components, telematics, interior and exterior materials and components, fluids and lubricants, vehicle inspection services, homologation testing, others.

