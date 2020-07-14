Secure Logistics Market is set to Show Significant Growth by 2027 Allied Universal, Brink’s Incorporated, G4S plc, GardaWorld, Loomis AB, maltacourt, My Alarm Center, Prosegur Cash, Securitas AB

Secure Logistics is anticipated to gain importance in the future, while in some regions (Asia Pacific, South America, Central, and Eastern Europe and the USA) the security logistics is considered to be necessary for cash protection. However, cash remains one of the most important payment methods. This is because around 2 billion people across the world still do not have a bank account. In addition, many people rely more on cash transactions because online platforms lack security. The growing need for cash distribution in the global market drives demand for cash logistics, which fuel market growth.

Leading Secure Logistics Market Players:

Allied Universal, Brink’s Incorporated, G4S plc, GardaWorld, Loomis AB, maltacourt, My Alarm Center, Prosegur Cash, Securitas AB, SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) LIMITED

Further, ATMs play a crucial role in holding the central banking touchpoint with customers. ATMs were initially implemented to alleviate congestion in branches. The types of services offered at ATMs, however, have significantly increased. The rising trend towards the implementation of cash recycling ATMs is likely to speed up the ATM market. Economic size and population density have a positive impact on the financial sector. The densely populated countries have a higher ATM penetration and higher geographic branch. The transport companies are operating under increasing economic challenges, including fuel prices and various natural disasters.

The transport companies are experiencing low-profit margins that allowed a satisfied customer to have repeated business from the industry. The lack of sufficient security personnel, combined with the lack of adequate preparation, would hinder the identification of stolen freight and cause further losses for businesses. Transport security covers the maritime, aviation, air freight supply chain, and passenger mass transportation.

The market is driven by the rising need for secure logistics for global cash circulation, an increase in digital payments, and the increasing popularity of electronic and mobile payment methods around the world. Emerging markets like Mexico, India, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Thailand are finding their mobile app content to increase their future sales. In addition, it is also expected that the growing number of ATMs and the rising crime rate will lead to market growth during the forecast period. Major trends prevailing in the global secure logistics market are the banks as major customers of the secure logistics market, collaborations in the market, and protection of ATMs from theft.

